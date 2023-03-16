One of the megastars of the South film industry, Thalapathy Vijay is admired by millions and millions of followers. He has given some of the biggest hits in the South industry. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as in the South. However, an old clip of Vijay and Tamannaah from the song Thanjavoor Jillakari (from Sura) has now gone viral on social media platforms and here’s how netizens are reacting to it.

While Thalapathy has been collecting accolades and appreciation for his performance in Varisu, Tamannaah has been hitting the headlines for a couple of days for the rumours spreading about her and Vijay Varma’s alleged relationship.

A few days back, an Instagram user shared a video of Thalapathy Vijay and Tamannaah Bhatia dancing together, doing weird pants up-and-down dance steps with an even weirder expression on their face. The song Thanjavoor Jillakari is from the 2010’s movie Sura, but the person who edited the version put the song ‘Tum Tum’ in the background. To be honest, it’s the most bizarre dance step we have ever seen.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuism. (@baba_chuism)

As soon as the video went viral on Instagram, it started to disgust netizens, and they trolled Thalapathy Vijay and Tamannaah Bhatia for doing this step. One wrote, “Face when self-respect is leaving from your body but you gotta pay bills.”

Another one commented, “Belt was invented in 1845 People before 1845:…”

The third netizen penned, “Mannequin expression…she wants to slap the choreographer though.”

One of the meme-material comments can be read as, “When mom buy you pants which could fit next year as well… we have all been through there.”

Another one commented down, “South walon ka Aisa hi hai.”

Well, we are also in awe of the dance step. How can it be something put together for the big screens? What are your thoughts? Let us know!

