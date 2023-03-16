The buzz among DC fans is currently sky-high as Zachary Levi is all set to reprise his superhero role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The movie will serve as the sequel to the 2019 film Shazam! and its helmer, David F. Sandberg, is relentlessly promoting it. During a recent media interaction, David opened up about his fondness for Indian cinema and revealed why he needs to watch “more of” SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Oscars 2023 saw a massive celebration of Indian cinema with Rajamouli’s RRR and short film documentary The Elephant Whisperers bringing home two awards. Ever since the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer released last year, several award-winning international filmmakers penned praise for it. Now, in an interview with India Today, Shazam! Fury of Gods director revealed he is looking forward to watching the film.

When asked if he has ever watched Indian cinema, Sandberg revealed that he is not super familiar with it but did watch a horror film a while ago. The director said, “I’m not super familiar, to be honest. That’s sort of a blind spot of mine that I need to see more in Indian cinema. I’ve seen a little. For example, I saw a horror movie a while ago. I forgot the title of it.”

Following the increasing popularity of RRR among fans in the US, Sandberg mentioned he had watched a bit of the Rajamouli-directorial and is looking forward to watching it. He said, “But everyone has been talking about RRR, which I haven’t actually watched as yet. But, I have to because, from what I’ve seen, it looks amazing. I mean, it seems really cool. So that’s something I need to watch more of.”

Coming back to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the movie will hit the theatres on March 17, 2023. Fans can enjoy the movie in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam in India.

