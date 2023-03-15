SS Rajamouli’s RRR has left every Indian with a proud feeling as its Naatu Naatu song has emerged victorious at Oscars 2023 by beating the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga. This victory has pumped the box office as the film has witnessed a huge jump in its theatrical run in Japan. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the SS Rajamouli directorial released on 21st October 2022 in Japan. It’s been several months and the film is still going strong at the Japanese box office. Initially, it looked like the biggie had taken an underwhelming start; however, it caught up the speed week after week. As a result, the magnum opus is now inching towards the 100 crore milestone.

As per the report in Track Tollywood, RRR has seen a huge boost post its win at Oscars 2023. Till now, the film has earned 80 crores gross at the box office in Japan. It’s already the highest-grossing Indian film in the country by miles and at a given pace, the mark of 100 crores is very much achievable. And we do hope that it does it!

Meanwhile, online searches for RRR’s Naatu Naatu on Google skyrocketed by a whopping 1,105 per cent worldwide after the super-hit song won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, a report showed.

The finding by Japanese online casino guide 6Takarakuji, after sifting through Google Search trend data, revealed that online interest for Naatu Naatu multiplied over 10 times the average volume, just hours after the film swept the Oscar award.

