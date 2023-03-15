After its first three-day run, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar [36.59 crores] had missed entering the list of Top-5 weekend (first three day) score amongst romcoms since it was edged out by Tanu Weds Manu Returns [38 crores] which occupied the fifth spot. The others occupying the Top-5 slots were Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dream Girl, Bala and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Well, now after its seven day run, the Luv Ranjan directed romcom cum family drama has paced up well and moved much higher up the order, hence being next only to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In the process it has edged out the others in the list, all of which are pretty close to each other in the range of 72-74 crores. This is the how the Week One (first seven day) collections of the biggest romcoms looks like:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 106.60 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 82.31 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 73.66 crores Bala – 72.24 crores Dream Girl – 72.20 crores Tanu Weds Manu Returns – 70 crores De De Pyaar De – 60.05 crores Pati Patni aur Woh – 55.97 crores Cocktail – 55 crores Luka Chuppi – 53.70 crores

The race would still be on since many of the films below Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar went on to score a century. These are Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Bala, Dream Girl, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and De De Pyaar De. This further goes on to show that when a film belonging to this genre is liked well by the audience then they stick around. Amongst these films, Tanu Weds Manu Returns [152 crores] and Dream Girl [142.26 crores], went on to score big centuries in their lifetime. While these films would be out of reach, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar should eventually be able to cross Bala [117 crores] and Badrinath Ki Dulhania [116 crores] lifetime scores.

