Nepotism in Bollywood is a topic that we hear a lot about. Whenever a star kid debuts in the industry, this topic is open again and again. Some actors who have had to deal with questions pertaining to it include Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many, many more. While at the time they prefer keeping mum about it, other times they have spoken their minds.

Today, we bring you one such time. While promoting their Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun and Alia were asked about their reactions to people talking about nepotism. While the new mommy of B’town kept her answer to a minimum, Dhawan had all laughing with his witty reply. Check it out.

During a past conversation with NDTV, while promoting a film with Shashank Khaitan and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan got candid about nepotism. On being asked “What do you make of people who say there is too much nepotism in Bollywood,” Alia immediately replied, “We don’t make anything, we just keep quite.” After a small discussion with Shashank, Varun then added, “They are a product of bad parenting.”

While Shashank Khaitan then said, “Wouldn’t they do the same thing if they were born into those houses?” To which Varun Dhawan added, “It’s not about do the same thing, I mean if a father won’t do for the son then who will do? Why should someone else’s father do?”

The Bhediya actor continued, “They are acting like their fathers didn’t buy them one pencil box also.” While the others present burst into laughter, a smiling Varun added, “Matlab tumhare papa ne tumhare liye kuch nahi kharida. School nahi bheja tumko. Yeh computer jispe tu bhait ke Twitter pe likh rahe ho woh papa ne hi diya na, ya kissi aur ke papa ne diya? It just becomes an excuse after sometime.” Watch the clip here:

What do you think of Varun Dhawan’s reply to being quested about nepotism? Let us know in the comments.

