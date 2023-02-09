Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor are two of the leading actresses in the 90s and early 2000s. The two came together for the film Andaz Apna Apna, which was released in 1994. Even though the film only did average business upon release but went on to become cult film years later.

However, the two actresses made headlines during that era for different reasons. The Mohra actress seemingly alleged that Kapoor used her influence to get her ‘kicked out of four films’. The alleged feud between the two actresses continues to grab attention even today.

Now more than two decades later, Raveena Tandon was asked about their current equation with Karisma Kapoor during a conversation with the news agency ANI. She said the two only met socially.

Dulhe Raja actress said, “Whenever we all meet, we meet so warmly and there are times we party together, even in those days we used to… I used to go pick up Urmila and we used to go for the Holi parties together.” When Raveena was asked if Karisma was one of her friends from the film industry, the actor said, “We do meet socially, but I think she has her set circle (of friends).”

Raveena Tandon was also asked to list actors from the 90s that she was still friends with. She took Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Sridevi, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Neelam, and Manisha Koirala’s names. In an old interview, the Dilwale actress clarified that she is ready to work with Karisma Kapoor or Ajay Devgn professionally even though they had a fallout.

In a 1997 interview with Rediff, Raveena said, “It doesn’t make me a superstar if I pose with a Karisma Kapoor today. She doesn’t feature in my life in any which way. I’m a professional, I don’t care. I would pose with a broomstick if need be… Karisma and I are not the best of friends. Ditto with Ajay… Professionally I’m ready to work with Ajay or Karisma. Where work is concerned I don’t bother about these stupid ego problems.”

