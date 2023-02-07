Raveena Tandon has never shied away from voicing her opinion about anything and everything. She recently appeared for an interview for a leading news agency where she spilt the beans on many things about her personal and professional life. Right from opening up about being uncomfortable doing the r*pe scenes to being called ‘thunder thighs’, the diva has been spitting facts and truth. Now in the same conversation, the actress broke her silence on her broken engagement with now-ex-lover Akshay Kumar. Scroll down for the details.

For the unversed, the duo reportedly fell in love with each other while shooting for Mohra. However, their rumoured love affair became the talk of the town. It was only when Khiladi Kumar gave the actress an ultimatum and asked her to choose between him and her career. The actress has now said that he’s good at ‘blocking out’ certain things from her mind.

In a recent interview, Raveena Tandon was asked about many things including her infamous and rumoured love affair with Akshay Kumar and their alleged broken engagement. Reacting to this, the actress stated that she made a point to not read anything that was being written about the same in media. She also said that it is still stuck in her head.

When Raveena Tandon was asked about the infamous relationship, she told news agency ANI, said, “It comes up, and it comes up like there’s a war between everyone whom he’s involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else, so kahan se jealousy ayegi (where will jealousy come from)?”

However, she further said that people move on in their lives and even though they have been cordial with each other but she isn’t sure why this broken engagement is still stuck in her head.

“We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck in my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorced, they move on, what’s the big deal?” said Raveena Tandon while adding that she doesn’t remember when exactly she and Akshay Kumar got engaged.

Later, when she was asked about the rumours of Akshay Kumar dating her duplicates immediately after their break up, she said, “I wouldn’t read anything that was written about that, because why unnecessarily apna blood pressure high karna?”

Raveena Tandon will next be seen in Patna Shukla with Satish Kaushik, Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt and the Netflix web series, Aranyak’s second season.

