Salman Khan is one most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry, who has been in the news, both for his films and his controversial life. The most significant controversy is the case of the alleged drunk and driving way back in 2002. Today, we bring you a video clip that has been edited and has now gone viral.

For the unversed, Salman was arrested for the hit-and-run case when he allegedly ran over five homeless people on the streets of Mumbai. One of them reportedly died, and the remaining four were injured. In 2015 Bombay High Court granted him bail and then eventually dropped all the charges due to lack of evidence. But in 2016, the Maharashtra Government challenged his acquittal in the Supreme Court.

The viral video we found recently is from one of the episodes of Aap Ki Adalat hosted by Rajat Sharma. There he asked the superstar about his infamous hit-and-run case. That particular sequence has been edited, and in that re-edited version, Salman Khan said, “apparently 75% drunk and driving cases dropped”. He further said, “So by me going in for something… you know, itne saare logon ka bhala hua hai iske andar. So sometimes khud ko taklif aati hai but you should see the bigger picture. So that’s what I’m saying, simple.” The fake edit sounds real and can easily pass as a real one if one does not want to do a fact check. The re-edited reel was recently shared on Instagram, and you can watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by enough internet for tonight (@enoughinternetfortonite)

In reality, Salman Khan expressed his regret for the accident, and to date, the actor repented it as he said, “It hurts me every time.” He did not forget to mention that his driver was in charge of the wheels. IndiaTv shared the original video on YouTube; take a look:

On the professional front currently, Salman Khan’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan created a massive uproar among the fans. His film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Eid this year.

