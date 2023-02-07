Ever since Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham Starring Pathaan released, it has been breaking every record at the box office, making it a massively successful movie under the spy-universe belt created by Aditya Chopra. However, Bollywood has faced quite a lot of backlash over the years and saw some major negative impacts on the industry. Now, Anupam Kher reacted to ‘the boycott of Bollywood trends amid Pathaan’s success. Scroll below to read further!

Veteran actor Anupam has always been very vocal about Bollywood films and the boycott trends. Earlier also, he talked about these trends and their negative impact. Now, he shared his opinion about it amid SRK’s movie magic at the box office!

Talking about how the wrath of social media didn’t affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and how the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend didn’t let the film down, Anupam Kher opened up about it to DNA. In the interview, he shared, “Aap trend dekh ke thodi picture dekhne jaoge. Koi bhi nahi jaata trend padh ke. Agar aapko trailer aacha laga toh aap jayege film dekhne. Jab picture aachi hai toh duniya ki koi takat nahi rok sakti. Log toh vengeance se jaate hai ki ‘mujhe toh dekhni hai film.”

Anupam Kher further shared in the interview, “The audience never boycotted cinema. We had gone through the pandemic, there were lockdowns, and people were asked to sit in their houses. This has happened after 100 years or something.” He even revealed that audiences have found an alternative to watching movies, and that is OTT. He shared that this has also affected the box office trends.

For the unversed, Anupam Kher shares a warm bond with Shah Rukh Khan. In many films he has played SRK’s father and their dynamic has always been quite clearly visible. On the other Pathaan has already crossed the 400 crore club at the box office! What are your thoughts about Anupam’s opinion about ‘Boycott Bollywood’.

