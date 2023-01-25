Shah Rukh Khan fans are celebrating January 25th as Pathaan Day. The much -awaited film has finally hit the screens and King Khan’s fans can’t keep calm. The positive responses are pouring in from all across the country and Salman Khan’s cameo in the film remained the major highlight. Fans rejoiced as the film brought back the memory of Karan – Arjun.

SRK and Salman Khan have been friends for a long time but there was a time when their friendship was on rocks. After their alleged fight at Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash in the year 2008, the actors had a major fallout back then. It was reported that they were not even on talking terms. Later, during the release of Ra One in 2011 a reporter addressed Shah Rukh Khan as Salman and the former had an epic reply.

We all know it’s impossible to match Shah Rukh Khan’s sass! The superstar is known for giving the wittiest comebacks and mind -blowing replies. Today, we bring to you a throwback story when a reporter addressed ‘Pathaan’ star SRK as Salman Khan during a press conference and the actor’s response was unmissable. In a viral video of India TV, SRK was once addressed as Salman Khan amid their alleged rivalry during a press conference of Ra- One and reportedly it irked him and SRK gave it back to the reporter in his style. The actor replied in a sarcastic way and said, “Pehle toh tum apna naam theek kar lo yaar, ya phir mera naam theek se lo.”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan once had a massive fight, but years later both superstars revived their friendship. Currently, Salman’s cameo in SRK’s Pathaan is receiving a lot of love. Are you going to watch it this weekend?

