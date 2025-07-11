Kapil Sharma made his name in the Indian comedy world and Bollywood with his utmost dedication and sincerity. He has become a household name now. Recently, he stepped into the restaurant industry and launched his first eatery, Kap’s Cafe, in Canada. His wife, Ginni Chatrath, is also involved in this business venture. However, as per the latest update, the cafe came under attack and nine shots were fired at the place.

Video clips have gone viral since July 9, 2025 on social media platforms, where a man can be seen firing shots at the cafe nine times from his vehicle. At first, the assailant was unidentified, but now it’s clear who has been behind this. Even Kapil has taken a stand in this scenario and shared that he won’t be giving up. Scroll ahead to read more about this incident.

Who Has Been Behind This Firing At Kap’s Cafe?

According to a NDTV report (via Hindustan Times), Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi took full responsibility of the incident where noone was harmed. Harjit is on NIA’s most-wanted terrorists’ list. He works as a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative. Last year, the National Investigative Agency had filed a charge sheet against Laddi along with a Pakistani chief of BKI and four other members for having involvement in the murder case of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga in Punjab.

World Famous comedian Kapil Sharma’s newly inaugurated restaurant KAP’S CAFE shot at in Surrey, BC, Canada last night.

Harjit Singh Laddi, a BKI operative, NIA’s (INDIA ) most wanted terrorist has claimed this shoot out citing some remarks by Kapil@SurreyPolice pic.twitter.com/p51zlxXbOf — Ritesh Lakhi CA (@RiteshLakhiCA) July 10, 2025

Apparently, the rage stemmed from one of the episodes of the Kapil Sharma show where a character made humorous comments about Nihangs’ dress and behavior, which left their religious sentiments hurt. However, these claims cannot be verified. However, Kap’s Cafe is situated at the borders along the towns of Surrey and Delta in British Columbia, Canada, and the shootings occurred at the residential area.

Talking about the investigation, the Surrey Police Service stated, “On Thursday, July 10, at 1:50 am, Surrey Police Service was called to a business located in the 8400 block of 120 Street for a report of shots fired.” Continued, “Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside.” Finally said that “the investigation is continuing and connections to other incidents and potential motives are being examined.”

How Kapil Sharma Is Reacting To This?

The incident has surely left everyone shocked, but mostly the people who are directly involved with the cafe. An official statement has been issued via Kap’s Cafe’s Instagram handle, in which they wrote, “We opened Kap’s Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up.”

Following the attack on Kapil Sharma’s ‘KAP Cafe’, the management team addressed fans through an Instagram message https://t.co/oLU7yxf2g2 pic.twitter.com/G1WGxN8MnE — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 11, 2025

They further stated, “Thank you for your Support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we’re building together. Let’s stand firm against violence and ensure Kap’s Cafe remains a place of warmth and community. From all of us at Kap’s Cafe, thank you and see you soon, under better skies.”

