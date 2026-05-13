The Kapil Sharma Show quickly became one of the most popular shows on television since its premiere in 2016 on Sony Entertainment Television. Hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, the show’s format depicted his life and that of his neighbors in a fictional society called Shantivan Non-Cooperating Housing Society. The comedy show featured other television personalities such as Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar, and Bharti Singh, among others. Gradually, the show started seeing appearances by mega Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra, among others, who used the platform to promote their upcoming projects.

The show has been through its share of ups and downs. From Kapil’s declining health to his altercation with Sunil Grover, followed by the latter’s exit, many factors came in the way of the show’s success. However, one couldn’t deny its popularity among viewers who found great comedic relief in the likes of Gutthi (played by Sunil) and Palak (played by Kiku) after a hard day’s work. Though the show isn’t airing on television anymore, it has found a home on Netflix, now titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show has successfully completed 4 seasons on the streaming platform so far.

We take a look at the show’s highest-rated episodes across four seasons to date, as per IMDB.

1. World Laughter Day Special

IMDB rating: 8.8/10

This is the highest-rated episode from the Great Indian Kapil Show. Featuring popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina and famous podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, the platform was the first to bring the two together after the infamous controversy in which the latter made an inappropriate comment on Samay’s widely popular YouTube show, India’s Got Latent. The duo’s highly anticipated reunion contributed to the episode’s high rating. And of course, Samay’s impeccable comic timing left the audience in splits!

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2. Punjab Ka Sher- Navjot Singh Sidhu & Harbhajan Singh

IMDB rating: 8.3/10

This episode proved to be a laugh riot as it united former cricketer Harbhajan Singh with the show’s host, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was also part of the Indian cricket team. The two make appearances with their better halves and engage in a match of witty one-liners. The banter between the two former cricketers was highly appreciated by the audience, making it the second-highest-rated episode of the series.

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3. Masti Ki Paathshala: Alakh Pandey, Nitin Vijay, Khan Sir

IMDB rating: 8.1/10

Founder of India’s leading ed-tech platform PW, Alakh Pandey, makes an appearance with Nitin Vijay, an edupreneur, and Khan Sir, a popular educator and YouTuber. The trio shared experiences from their personal and professional journeys, with several laughs along the way. Where the episodes usually feature actors, influencers, and sports personalities, this episode took a different route with edu-preneurs taking center stage.

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4. South Superheroes

IMDB rating: 7.9/10

The cast of Mirai, including Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, and Shirya Saran, make an appearance in this episode. The cast celebrates South Indian cinema’s growing impact across the globe and lights up the episode with their wit and refreshing sense of humor.

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5. Khiladi Returns

IMDB rating: 7.8/10

This episode features box-office king Akshay Kumar, who entertains the audience with his effortless humor and wit. The Bhooth Bangla star is also seen roasting Kapil playfully and showing us some of his best dance moves.

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