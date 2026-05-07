After the historic first Season that ranked #1 in 17 countries and trended in the Top 10 across 37 countries in its launch week, Prime Video has officially announced the development of Season 2 of this captivating Original series.

Matka King Season 2 Update

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Prime Video today announced that Season 2 of its breakout Original drama series, Matka King, is in development following the massive success of Season 1.

Set against the fast-changing backdrop of 1960s Bombay, the high-stakes drama struck a powerful chord with audiences through its gripping narrative of ambition, power, and identity, brought to life with compelling performances and immersive storytelling.

Matka King Season 1 Success

The first season emerged as the most-watched new scripted series on the service in the last two years, trending in the Top 10 across 37 countries and ranking #1 in 17 countries within its opening week. Garnering widespread acclaim from viewers, the series has reinforced that rooted, authentic stories resonate deeply with audiences in India and worldwide.

Matka King Cast & Crew

The eight-episode series was led by the dynamic Vijay Varma, alongside Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethiya, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini in pivotal roles, bringing depth and authenticity to the narrative.

Created and written by Abhay Koranne and created, written, and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. Season 1 was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani, and Ashish Aryan under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Entertainment.

Launched on April 17, Matka King Season 1 is streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The game of Matka is far from over, and neither is Brij Bhatti’s reign. Matka King Season 2 is where the real stakes begin.

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