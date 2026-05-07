The highly anticipated second season of Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, is finally out on Prime Video. Backed by the Russo Brothers, the spy thriller returned with bigger action sets, high-stakes missions, and several twists as Nadia and Mason’s story continues.

While expectations were sky-high after the first season and its international spinoffs, audience reactions online suggest the new season has not entirely landed as intended. KoiMoi has already given its verdict on the spy thriller Citadel season 2, maintaining that while the action is thrilling, the writing is flawed. But how are fans receiving season 2? We visited X to observe viewers’ reactions, and it’s evident that fans at large are rather unimpressed by Priyanka’s latest venture.

Citadel X Review: Netizens’ Reactions

A disgruntled viewer left a rather harsh review of the season, calling it “unbearable.”

#CitadelSeason2 :⭐ UNBEARABLE Please someone put this whole #Citadel universe out of its misery already I refuse to believe that any human is capable of writing such soulless & generic episodes#Marvel should keep making #Avengers so the audience can catch a break from Russo… pic.twitter.com/BduYk54MJO — Lakshman (@LakshmanOnX) May 6, 2026

Another viewer commented that while the season “was not bad,” it was certainly “too rushed.”

Citadel season 2 was too rushed. Not bad but was rushed. — soyoufoundParis🦋 🧚🏽‍♀️🇭🇷 (@Paris_onye) May 7, 2026

One of the viewers commented that season 2 is trying to do “absolutely everything all at once.”

Can’t be the only one that feels like Citadel season 2 is trying to do absolutely everything all at once. Three episodes in and it already feels so packed 😭 pic.twitter.com/9lvzHGpEhg — Jean. (@JEANFULLSTOP) May 6, 2026

Another user expressed disappointment with the series, especially its ending.

Did I wait 3 years for this??? Are y’all serious?? I’m so disappointed with the ending of season 2 . Mason and Abby. What about Hendrix? I’m so disappointed with this. 3 years and y’all kill two of the main characters for nothing. And like that. #Citadel #CitadelOnPrime — #AK (@Aundrea_Kenyahn) May 6, 2026

However, amidst the negative reactions, there are some positive ones that are lauding Priyanka for her fierce performance and also loving the latest season.

Priyanka in Citadel season 2 has all my favorite elements: she kicking ass, she curses a lot, she’s a mama bear, and she sings a little in Hindi. pic.twitter.com/kkfYLIw9Km — S (@StacySuperDuper) May 6, 2026

One viewer especially praised Priyanka’s action sequences, claiming that her fight scenes gave her “goosebumps.”

Damn, #CitadelS2 Episode 1 was insane 🔥 Nadia is an absolute badass …those fight scenes gave me goosebumps! @priyankachopra — TAWFIKK 🇲🇾🇹🇷📸 (@TKsevgilim) May 6, 2026

Another fan encouraged viewers to watch season 2.

I recommend you to watch Citadel season 2 it’s a good TV series. pic.twitter.com/T9C9sgxzW4 — Canal〽️w👑🇲🇼🇿🇦🇿🇲 (@Canalmw98) May 7, 2026

One fan claimed to like season 2 more than season 1.

Citadel season 2 is much better than seasons 1. 9.5/10 for me👌 — Isaac Emmanuel (@Emmysmartt121) May 7, 2026

More About Citadel

Produced by the Russo Brothers and created by Josh Appelbaum, Citadel on Amazon Prime tells the story of secret agents Mason (Richard) and Nadia (Priyanka), who are on a mission to reclaim their lost memories and identities that are wiped out by a rival agency. The series also stars, Devil Wears Prada 2 fame, Stanley Tucci.

With the show receiving largely negative responses, a few positive ones mixed in, we’ll have to wait and see how it fares over the next few days.

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Must Read: Citadel Season 1 Recap: Where Priyanka Chopra & Richard Madden Starrer Show Paused Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

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