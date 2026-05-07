Citadel 2 X Review
Citadel 2 X Review (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The highly anticipated second season of Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, is finally out on Prime Video. Backed by the Russo Brothers, the spy thriller returned with bigger action sets, high-stakes missions, and several twists as Nadia and Mason’s story continues.

While expectations were sky-high after the first season and its international spinoffs, audience reactions online suggest the new season has not entirely landed as intended. KoiMoi has already given its verdict on the spy thriller Citadel season 2, maintaining that while the action is thrilling, the writing is flawed. But how are fans receiving season 2? We visited X to observe viewers’ reactions, and it’s evident that fans at large are rather unimpressed by Priyanka’s latest venture.

Citadel X Review: Netizens’ Reactions

A disgruntled viewer left a rather harsh review of the season, calling it “unbearable.”

Another viewer commented that while the season “was not bad,” it was certainly “too rushed.”

One of the viewers commented that season 2 is trying to do “absolutely everything all at once.”

Another user expressed disappointment with the series, especially its ending.

However, amidst the negative reactions, there are some positive ones that are lauding Priyanka for her fierce performance and also loving the latest season.

One viewer especially praised Priyanka’s action sequences, claiming that her fight scenes gave her “goosebumps.”

Another fan encouraged viewers to watch season 2.

One fan claimed to like season 2 more than season 1.

More About Citadel

Produced by the Russo Brothers and created by Josh Appelbaum, Citadel on Amazon Prime tells the story of secret agents Mason (Richard) and Nadia (Priyanka), who are on a mission to reclaim their lost memories and identities that are wiped out by a rival agency. The series also stars, Devil Wears Prada 2 fame, Stanley Tucci.

With the show receiving largely negative responses, a few positive ones mixed in, we’ll have to wait and see how it fares over the next few days.

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Must Read: Citadel Season 1 Recap: Where Priyanka Chopra & Richard Madden Starrer Show Paused Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

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