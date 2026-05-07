Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft The Tour is an upcoming 3D concert film directed and produced by the esteemed filmmaker James Cameron. It features Billie Eilish, Cameron, and Finneas O’Connell. The concert movie is clashing with Mortal Kombat II and The Sheep Detectives at the box office. Keep scrolling for a detailed report on its box office projection.

The Billie Eilish starrer concert movie is the third concert film, succeeding Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (2021) and Billie Eilish: Live at the O2 (2023). It is being theatrically released by Paramount Pictures. According to reports, it was the Avatar maker who came up with the idea of shooting Eilish’s tour in 3D. It was previously scheduled for release in March but was eventually delayed.

How much is Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour projected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to Deadline‘s report, Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard & Soft The Tour is tracking to earn between $6 million and $9 million on its opening weekend in North America. It has also been revealed that the Concert film is expected to collect around $12 million to $15 million from 57 international markets, including Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom, in its opening weekend. Therefore, the global debut numbers lie between $18 million and $24 million. It is a strong start for a concert film.

Comparison with Billie Eilish: Live at the O2 (Extended Cut)

The opening weekend range for the upcoming Billie Eilish concert movie is way more than the 2023 concert movie, Billie Eilish: Live at the O2 (Extended Cut). According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Billie Eilish: Live at the O2 (Extended Cut) collected $1.29 million in its opening weekend in North America. Overall, the film grossed $2.1 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The opening-weekend projection alone for the upcoming concert movie is more than three times the global lifetime total of the 2023 concert film.

More about the movie

Paramount picked up the Billie Eilish concert movie in a $20 million deal, split equally between Interscope Records. The PG-13 movie will play across 2,600 theaters on Friday. The film was initially planned for a March release, but it was delayed by 2 months because James Cameron wanted to further refine the movie’s 3D technology and visuals.

Special early-access screenings already took place on Wednesday, April 29, at 7 PM local time in premium Dolby 3D and RealD 3D formats. The film currently does not have a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score yet. Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard & Soft The Tour will be released on May 8.

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