James Cameron has crossed another mega milestone at the worldwide box office. Despite weaker performance than its predecessors, Avatar: Fire and Ash has pushed James’ career total past the global milestone. This has also helped the director move closer to beating Steven Spielberg’s global career total and edging closer to becoming the top-grossing filmmaker worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar: Fire and Ash’s global collection

Avatar 3 opened with $89.1 million at the domestic box office. Over the span of 45 days, the film has crossed the $386.27 million cume at the North American box office. It is the second 2025 release to cross the $1 billion milestone internationally. The overseas total of the film stands at $1.02 billion. Allied to the domestic collection of Cameron’s film, the worldwide total hits $1.4 billion.

James Cameron’s global career total crosses $10 billion milestone

According to The Numbers, James Cameron’s global career total crossed the $10 billion milestone. His career total stands at $10.47 billion worldwide, including Avatar: Fire and Ash’s $1.4 billion global total. The biggest contribution is by Avatar’s $2.9 billion global collection [via Box Office Mojo]. Three of the Avatar films are among his top five grossers, contributing to his career global total.

Top 5 highest-grossing films of James Cameron

Avatar – $2.9 billion Avatar: The Way of Water– $2.3 billion Titanic – $2.26 billion Avatar: Fire and Ash – $1.4 billion Terminator 2: Judgment Day – $517.7 million

How much more is needed to surpass Steven Spielberg as the top-grossing filmmaker?

James Cameron is still $600 million away from surpassing Steven Spielberg‘s worldwide career total. For the unversed, the worldwide cumulative box-office total for Spielberg’s films stands at $10.7 billion. He is the top-grossing filmmaker, but Cameron is expected to beat it with his next directorial.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, was released on December 19, and it is the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

