James Cameron‘s Avatar: Fire And Ash wrapped up its second week yesterday, and so far, it has been a successful ride at the Indian box office. The Hollywood magnum opus definitely underperformed considering its potential, but in isolation, the numbers are as good as any other big Hollywood hit in India. In a span of 14 days, it managed to surpass the net collection of 150 crores, which is a good result.

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

On the second Thursday, day 14, the Avatar threequel earned around 6.35 crores, displaying a growth of 20.95% compared to day 13’s 5.25 crores. It clearly shows that the film benefited from the New Year holiday in several areas. Overall, it scored 50.25 crores during the second week, a drop of 54.1% from the opening week of 109.5 crores. Speaking about the total sum, it has earned an estimated 159.75 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 194.85 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 109.5 crores

Week 2 – 50.25 crores

Total – 159.75 crores

Avatar: Fire And Ash vs Avatar: The Way Of Water at the Indian box office

Due to the Dhurandhar wave and lower buzz than the Avatar sequel, Avatar: Fire And Ash performed much below its potential. As mentioned above, it scored 109.5 crores during the first week. On the other hand, the second installment, Avatar: The Way Of Water, had earned a massive 190 crores in its first week. If a comparison is made, the threequel trailed by 42.36% in week 1.

In the second week, Avatar: Fire And Ash scored 50.25 crores compared to The Way Of Water’s 100.5 crores. Here, it is lagging by exactly 50%.

Overall, Avatar 3 made 159.75 crores in 14 days. On the other hand, The Way Of Water had earned 290.5 crores during the same span of days. If compared, the third installment is lagging by a huge 45%.

Two-week comparison between Fire And Ash and The Way Of Water (net):

Week 1 – 109.5 crores vs 190 crores

vs Week 2 – 50.25 crores vs 100.5 crores

Total – 159.75 crores vs 190.5 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spirit Box Office: Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Chases An Easy 250 Crore+ Target To Enter The Safe Zone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News