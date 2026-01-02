After the grand success of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to make a roaring return with his next, Spirit. The upcoming magnum opus marks his debut collaboration with Prabhas, making the film a double blast. The buzz is already high, and the recently released poster managed to grab more attention from movie buffs. Whenever it arrives at the Indian box office, it’s going to be complete fireworks and could easily become one of the biggest hits due to its easily recoverable budget.

Vanga has directed only three movies so far, and each of them has been a big box office success. His previous film, Animal, managed to score over 500 crore+ net collection in India. Now, with the Baahubali star working under his bold direction style, expectations are sky-high. Recently, by dropping the stylish and intense poster, Vanga teased us that we’ll be witnessing a completely different avatar of Prabhas this time.

What is the budget of Spirit?

Interestingly, Spirit is carrying a comparatively lower budget than some of Prabhas’ recent movies. While talking to Galatta Plus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga himself confirmed that the upcoming biggie has been mounted on a budget of 300 crores. While the number is big, it doesn’t look risky due to the firepower of the Vanga and Prabhas duo.

Chasing an easy target to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office

To enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure, Spirit must earn 300 crore net at the Indian box office, which means it must recover its entire budget. Earning 300 crores in net collection doesn’t look like a big task, as the film is targeting 100 crore net on the opening day itself. Even with decent word of mouth, the film will easily recover its entire budget during the opening week alone.

How much does it need to become a clean hit?

While entering the safe zone looks easy, achieving the hit verdict will be a task. To become a clean hit, the film must make 100% returns at the Indian box office, which is possible at a net collection of 600 crores. And to score 600 crores, the biggie must offer good content and impress the neutral audience.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vrusshabha Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer Is A Colossal Disaster, To Wrap Up Below 3 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News