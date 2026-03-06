The popular ensemble comedy, The Four Seasons, is returning with its second season, bringing back fans’ favourite characters who stole hearts in the first season. The series is created by Tina Fey, teaming up again with Lang Fisher & Tracey Wigfield to bring the laughs back. The series will return to Netflix on May 28, 2026. Like its previous season, the new season will have eight episodes, following the lives of the four close friends as they cope with all the ups and downs, navigating through their lives.

The Four Seasons Season 2: Cast Members Set For A Return

Several key cast members are set to return in the new season. Tina Fey will once again appear as Kate, while Will Forte (well-known for How I Met Your Mother) reprises his role as Jack. The couple remains at the center of the story as they deal with evolving friendships and personal challenges.

The other main characters are also coming back in the new season. Colman Domingo (recently seen in The Running Man) will again play Danny, and Marco Calvani will return as Claude. Their relationship has brought many funny and emotional moments to the show. Kerri Kenney-Silver will also return as Anne. Erika Henningsen will again play the character of Ginny, the younger woman whose story had a big and surprising twist at the end of the first season, as reported by Deadline.

Together, the returning cast forms the emotional core of the show, which focuses on long-term friendships, marriages, and the ups and downs that come with them.

The Four Seasons Season 2 New Cast Member: Steven Pasquale Joins The Series

Season 2 will also introduce a new face to the group. Actor Steven Pasquale has joined the cast as Mark Brett, a friend the group meets during one of their summer vacations, as per Deadline.

The show often uses trips and vacations to tell its story. When the characters travel to new places, they meet new people and have new experiences. This helps bring new characters and fun moments into the story naturally.

Why Steve Carell Will Not Return For Season 2?

One major change in the cast is the absence of Steve Carell, who played Nick in the first season. His character died in a car accident during the finale, a moment that deeply affected the rest of the group. However, the creators have not completely ruled out the possibility of Nick appearing in flashbacks or other narrative devices, as reported by Goldderby.

The Four Seasons Season 2 Plot & Storyline: What To Expect From The New Season?

The new season will likely continue the story right after the big and emotional events of Season 1. With Nick’s passing, the friends will process and deal with their grief. At the same time, they will also learn how their friendships are changing.

One of the central storylines will likely revolve around Ginny’s pregnancy, which introduces themes of parenthood and complicated family relationships. Her interactions with Anne and the rest of the group may bring both emotional tension and moments of understanding.

Netflix has not yet announced the story of the second season of The Four Seasons. However, it has been confirmed that the upcoming season will feature new travel destinations for the characters, as per a Tudum report.

With returning fan-favorite characters, a new addition to the cast, and emotionally layered storytelling, The Four Seasons Season 2 is gearing up to deliver another engaging chapter when it premieres in May 2026.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Cast: From Jessica Jones’ Return To New MCU Additions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News