How I Met Your Mother has long been a beloved sitcom, and knowing how happy it makes the fans, its cast, and creators do not shy away from having little reunions. From Cobie Smulders’ recent guest appearance in Jason Segel’s show Shrinking to its creators performing in their band The Solids to greet fans, HIMYM keeps winning hearts.

Incidentally, another anecdote regarding How I Met Your Mother, which you might not be aware of, is turning a personal tragedy into an ongoing mission of hope. Craig Thomas, co-creator of HIMYM, and some of his castmates have been organizing annual charity concerts to support his son, Elliot, who was born with Jacobsen syndrome. The events raise funds for Dr. Paul Grossfeld’s ongoing research into the disorder. What initially began as intimate gatherings on the set soon evolved into an annual event that continues to unite fans and stars for a cause close to their hearts.

The latest charity concert was held at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City earlier this week. It brought together numerous How I Met Your Mother alumni, including lead actor Josh Radnor, known for his character Ted Mosby on the show; Ashley Williams, who portrays his love interest Victoria in recurring appearances throughout the show; Will Forte, who plays the role of Randy, a co-worker of Barney Stinson in a couple of episodes; and J. P. Manoux, who guest-starred as Not Moby in an episode. The event was a resounding success, with a sold-out crowd and fan-favorite songs like Robin Sparkles’s “Let’s Go to the Mall” and Ted’s “Super Date” echoing.

Thomas told People Magazine about his son’s birth and the challenges that arrived with Jacobsen syndrome, a genetic disorder caused by a missing piece of chromosome 11. As Elliot’s diagnosis became more apparent, the weight of Thomas’ situation began to seep into his work on How I Met Your Mother, leading the show’s tone to take on more emotional depth. “The drama of Elliot’s birth informed how the show got more dramatic and emotional,” Thomas shared.

Radnor expressed, “It just feels like the easiest call in the world to answer… I can show up and help bring a spotlight onto this thing and this man’s research that saved Elliot’s life.” Over the years, Thomas and his How I Met Your Mother family, including co-creator Carter Bays and stars, have hosted multiple fundraising events, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars.

One such performance from 2020 featured Radnor and The Penguin actress Cristin Milioti, who—spoiler alert—plays the titular mother, singing the iconic “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” song together. This song is a running gag on HIMYM whenever Marshall and Ted go on a road trip.

