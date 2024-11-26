One of the most popular sitcoms of all time, How I Met Your Mother, continues to entertain its fanbase long after its infamous finale in 2014. Cobie Smulders, who portrayed one of the main characters, Robin Scherbatsky, in what turned out to be a career break of a lifetime, recently addressed the speculations surrounding a HIMYM reunion while promoting her new project, Accused, a Fox anthology series.

In an interview with Collider, Smulders addressed the present scenario of a How I Met Your Mother reunion. The actress seemed enthusiastic in her response, saying, “Always, anytime,” dismissing any notion that she wouldn’t be interested. Smulders, however, was quick to remind that she had returned to the HIMYM universe in a guest appearance in How I Met Your Father, the Hulu spinoff starring Hilary Duff. “I was lucky to do one episode of How I Met Your Father. So I feel like… we did it,” Smulders added.

Despite the Secret Invasion actress’ affirmative stance on the possibility of reuniting with her former co-stars, Smulders made it clear that she couldn’t speak for the production team’s official status. “But there’s nothing yet. That I’m in!” she clarified. The possibility of a full reunion involving the original cast—Josh Radnor, Alyson Hannigan, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, and Cristin Milioti— remains uncertain. With the actors focusing on other projects and creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, whose friendship inspired the show’s basis, their fans’ hopes to watch the cast together hang loose.

Smulders, who played Robin for nearly a decade, has often spoken fondly of her time on How I Met Your Mother and her relationships with the cast. She has regularly shared anecdotes from the show, including memorable moments like singing the iconic “Let’s Go to the Mall” as Robin Sparkles and sharing occasional Canada jokes referencing her Canadian heritage. Smulders has also stayed connected with her co-stars on social media, celebrating the show’s legacy while keeping fans engaged.

How I Met Your Mother follows the non-linear romantic misadventures of Ted Mosby (Radnor) and his small group of friends. While it received critical praise throughout its run, the bittersweet finale of HIMYM left many fans disappointed. With its 20th anniversary approaching, the possibility of a How I Met Your Mother reunion seems more likely than ever, especially given that the sitcom’s original time frame, 2030, is not so far ahead.

