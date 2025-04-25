In the previous Days of Our Lives episode, Maggie encouraged Xander to show compassion. On the other hand, Kristen was struck by EJ’s demeanor. Elsewhere, JJ hoped to win Gabi back, while Chad realized he may not be ready to date again. And there’s more drama on the way.

There are many exciting new scenes to enjoy as the reign of the new head writers is officially here and ready to ignite. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 25, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock for the popular daytime drama revolving around Salem residents.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 25, 2025

The episode on Friday features Jada and Rafe coming to terms. Things between them don’t look good now that both of them slept with others while they had differences to sort out. After the impostor drama, Jada gets intimate with Shawn and comes clean to Rafe, but he refuses to talk to her afterward.

Rafe then proceeds to sleep with Sami, and when Jada finds out, she just can’t believe he was such a hypocrite. They seem unable to overcome these differences. When Jada tells Rafe that they should end things and simply move on, how will he react? Friday’s Days of Our Lives might have the answer!

Will he voice against it or accept the end of their romance? On the other hand, Shawn gets news about Bo. He has been busy working at the Salem PD, trying to find out who EJ’s shooter is. His father, Bo, has been in a coma for a while, and while there were no updates recently, it seems there is news now. Has he woken up from his coma? Is that what the news is?

Will Shawn be elated to meet his father again, and out of danger? What does it mean for Shawn, especially for Bo and Hope’s love story? As for EJ, he is out of his own coma and got an admission from Belle. What could it be about? Is she going to confess her feelings again now he’s awake?

How will EJ react to this? Especially now that he is slowly remembering what happened before he was shot. Is a romance on the cards for EJ and Belle? Will he find out that Sami visited him while he was in a coma? Up next, Johnny doubts himself. Is he worried about what a dad he will be?

Lastly, Chanel and Paulina share a heartfelt bonding moment. Is this a happy moment after the happy news they received? Stay tuned for more details about the Days of Our Lives storylines, characters, and arcs.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Last Of Us S2 Has A Hidden Link To Game Of Thrones & Succession—Did You Catch It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News