The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny preparing for surgery, which alarmed Brook Lynn. Meanwhile, Danny opened up to Jason about missing Sam. Molly warned her father, Ric, about his association with Ava. Lastly, Cody needed medical attention.

The drama and excitement continue as the weeks go by. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running, popular, and award-winning daytime drama that revolves around residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 25, 2025

The week’s final episode features Carly getting news about Sonny’s prognosis. Will it be good news or bad, considering a mysterious figure tried to enter his room with a sinister plan? Up next, Nina plays dirty. She has joined hands with Portia to expose the evil Drew and ensure his exit.

When Nina uses Jacinda to get some intel on Boyle and Drew, what new information will she attain? Will it be something she can use against him to ensure that he is sent far away from her family, especially her daughter Willow whom he has managed to brainwash? How will Drew react to it?

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn calls out Lulu. How far will this argument go? When Dante arrives and sees them bickering, what will the two tell him? Is this going to lead to the massive bombshell Brook Lynn has been keeping from Dante? On the other hand, Kristina is in for a shock. During a mix-up, Molly finds Diane’s documents and opens them to find something shocking.

Molly reads the application for involuntary admission for Kristina and is left surprised that Diane wants to admit her half-sister to a psychiatric facility. How will she react when she finds out that it was Alexis who agreed to it? Is she going to tell Kristina about it? Is that why Kristina is left shocked?

Elsewhere, Willow hits a roadblock. She finally made it to Germany to meet Michael so they could have a chat about the future of their kids and the fact that she moved them into Drew’s house and signed him as their guardian in case something happened to them. What new roadblock has she faced?

Lastly, Ava makes a request of Alexis regarding the payment schedule. Is someone going to find out that the former is blackmailing the latter? Ava has been using the footage she has of Kristina tampering with the car that led to Ric and Elizabeth’s accident. Is this new plan going to flop now?

