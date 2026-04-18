Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla has picked up the right pace at the box office. The fantasy horror comedy is dominating the ticket windows, courtesy of the highly positive word-of-mouth. Priyadarshan’s directorial has witnessed another good day. Scroll below for the day 2 early trends.

As most are aware, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav starrer was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026. It was indeed a smart decision to avert a box office clash with Dhurandhar 2. The content is strong, which is now helping it drive impressive footfalls without any hurdle. Only the sky is the limit amid strong word-of-mouth and little competition.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Bhooth Bangla added another 17-19 crore to its kitty on day 2. It witnessed a favorable jump compared to 14.56 crore garnered on the opening day, excluding previews. There is competition from Dhurandhar 2, but there’s little to worry about, as the buzz is impressive, making it the audience’s first choice.

The cumulative total in India has reached 35.31-37.31 crore net after two days, including paid previews of 3.75 crore. Akshay Kumar starrer will comfortably score a half-century tomorrow. In fact, it will go way past it.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Paid Previews: 3.75 crore

Day 1: 14.56 crore

Day 2: 17-19 crore (estimates)

Total: 35.31-37.31 crore

Will soon enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 post-COVID grossers

Within 24 hours, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s 5 releases in the post-COVID era. The list includes Selfiee (16.50 crore), Sarfira (24.30 crore), Mission Raniganj (31 crore), Bell Bottom (26.50 crore). It is now inches away from entering the top 10 by surpassing Bachchhan Paandey (50.25 crore).

Check out Akshay Kumar’s top 10 post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore OMG 2: 150 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Jolly LLB 3: 117.60 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore Ram Setu: 64 crore Bachchhan Paandey: 50.25 crore

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Records 3rd Best Opening In Bollywood In 2026!

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