The Akshay Kumar starrer 2022 period drama Samrat Prithviraj saw him step into the shoes of the legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan who was known for his valor, courage, and sacrifice. However, mounted at a budget of between 150 crore to 300 crore, not only did this movie emerge as a major box office flop, adding to the actor’s other string of box office duds that year, but he was also criticized for an alleged lack of dedication in the performance. Here is taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting the box office performance of the movie.

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Revisit

The Akshay Kumar starrer opened at 10.70 crore which was not up to the expectation. The first-weekend collection came to 39.40 crore. At the same time, the first-week collection of the movie came to 55.05 crore. The lifetime collection of the movie came to 68 crores, wherein it could not cross the 100 crore mark. The negative word of mouth and poor reviews from the critics and masses alike were also some of the reasons why the film turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

Samrat Prithviraj Added To Akshay Kumar’s String Of Box Office Flops

Akshay Kumar had a tough year in 2022. Samrat Prithviraj was an addition to the actor’s string of flops that year. The actor’s other movies that were released that year like Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Bachchhan Pandey, were also box office failures.

About The Movie

Ram Setu was directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It marked Manushi Chhillar’s debut in Bollywood. The movie further starred Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, and Manav Vij in the lead roles. The film was based on the poem Prithviraj Raso which was a poem on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan.

