Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is exceeding expectations even during weekdays. After enjoying a bountiful opening weekend, the film was expected to witness a major drop at the Indian box office on its first Monday, but that didn’t happen, and a fall of below 50% was seen. It amassed well above the 15 crore mark, thus proving that the film has been accepted by the audience. Keep reading for a detailed day 4 collection report!

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel stayed unaffected by a high-voltage clash with Singham Again. Despite getting less screens/shows than the Ajay Devgn starrer, the film managed to rake in impressive numbers. After a fantastic start of 36.60 crores, it maintained a stronghold and earned above 35 crores on two consecutive days.

On day 4, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 surprisingly opened with much better occupancy than expected, and it picked up the pace from afternoon shows onwards. As a result, a solid score was recorded yesterday, with 17.80 crores coming in. Compared to Sunday’s 35.20 crores, it’s a drop of 49.72%, which is superb.

Including the day 4 collection, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stands at 128 crores net at the Indian box office. Considering the pace, the film will comfortably enter the 200-crore club.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Day 1: 36.60 crores

Day 2: 38.40 crores

Day 3: 35.20 crores

Day 4: 17.80 crores

Total: 128 crores

Reportedly, the Kartik Aaryan starrer is made on a budget of 150 crores. Against this cost, it has already amassed 128 crores at the Indian box office. So, we can see that 85.46% of the total budget is already recovered. In the next couple of days, the film will recover the entire cost, thus becoming a clean success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: KA Box Office Collection Day 5: Kiran Abbavaram Starrer Crosses The 15 Crore Milestone But Yet To Recover Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News