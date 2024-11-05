The Kiran Abbavaram starrer KA has been witnessing a decent run at the box office but is surely struggling with recovering its budget. The movie was released on October 31, 2024. It is also facing some major competition from films like Amaran, Bagheera, and Lucky Baskhar, along with Hindi releases like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

KA Box Office Collection Day 5

The Kiran Abbavaram starrer has witnessed a dip in its day-wise collection. The movie earned 1.60 crore on its 5th day, which was a drop from its 4-day day-wise collection of 3.75 crore. The movie’s India net collection now comes to 15.75 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 18.58 crore. The movie has managed to enter the 15-crore target, but it needs a steady upward graph to enter the safe zone.

KA Struggles With The Budget Recovery

The movie is mounted at a budget of 22 crore. So it needs around 7 crores more to recover its budget. This can be done through a positive word of mouth and a consistency in the day-wise collection, which has been fluctuating. With its current India net collection of 15.75 crore, the movie has managed to recover 71% of its budget.

About The Movie

Apart from Kiran Abbavaram, KA also stars Nayan Sarika, Tanvi Ram, Achyuth Kumar, and Redin Kingsley in the lead roles. It has been directed by Sujith-Sandeep. The music has been composed by Sam CS. The period thriller revolves around a chain of mysterious events which takes place in the village of Krishnagiri in the year of 1979.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Amaran Worldwide Box Office Collection (4 Days): Sivakarthikeyan & Sai Pallavi’s Film Enjoys A Steady Pace Towards The 150 Crore Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News