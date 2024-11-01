Kiran Abbavaram, Nayan Sarika, and Tanvi Ram’s Telugu crime thriller KA has opened well at the box office despite a barrage of Diwali releases hijacking the audiences and the theaters. But this Telugu thriller has still held its fort strongly at the box office.

KA Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, the film earned 3.5 crore. The film also earned almost 0.3 crore, with the paid previews earning almost 3.8 crore on day 1. This number despite having a tough competition from Lucky Bashkar, Bagheera, and Amaran is a bliss!

KA VS Kiran Abbavaram’s last release

Kiran Abbavaram’s last release at the box office was in 2023 – Rules Ranjann. The romantic action drama earned 0.3 crore at the box office on its opening day and was a box office disaster in whole.

KA, on its opening day, earned almost 1066% higher than Kiran Abbavaram’s last opening day. However, it would be interesting to see if the film manages to survive the storm of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

KA Worldwide Opening

The Telugu thriller has earned 6.8 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, with the 3.8 crore day 1 collection in India, it has managed to surpass the last few Telugu releases, Viswam and Mathu Vadalara 2, which opened at 1.50 crore and 2.15 crore.

About KA

Directed by Sandeep and Sujith, the film has been rated 7.8 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the Telugu thriller says, “In a village where the sun sinks below the horizon by 3 PM, darkness creeps in early, bringing with it a chilling wave of inexplicable horrors.”

