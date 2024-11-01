Singham Again is roaring very loud at the box office, and the Cop Universe biggie seems to be running towards the 50 crore opening mark very swiftly. However, looking at the booking records, the film displays a wide and bright probability of creating a very unique record at the box office.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 1

It was expected that the film might earn in the range of 50 crore on the opening day. But the film has already earned a whopping 18 crore in advance (with blocked seats) and this number would shoot multiple times today on the post-Diwali holiday period!

Ticket Sales Of The Cop Universe Biggie

Currently, the film has sold almost 50K tickets in the past 1 hour. That simply means a massive 833 tickets every single minute! Moreover, the average ticket price for the film in multiplexes is around Rs 350 – 500, which would help achieve an unbelievable target that might be much more than the expected 50 crore!

Will Singham Again Create A Unique Record?

Ajay Devgn had 7 releases post-COVID, and Singham Again will be his eighth release in the post-pandemic era. Looking at the exceeding expectations from the film, it might shoot past the 50 crore mark swiftly and create a record of sorts if it surpasses the total combined opening collection of every single Ajay Devgn film released post-COVID.

Here is the opening day collection of all the Ajay Devgn films at the box office that were released post-COVID.

Runway 34: 3.50 crore

Thank God: 8.10 crore

Drishyam 2: 15.38 crore

Bholaa: 11.20 crore

Shaitaan: 15.21 crore

Maidaan: 7.25 crore

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: 1.70 crore

Total: 62.34 crore

