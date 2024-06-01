The post-pandemic era has been a mixed bag for Ajay Devgn as far as the box office outcome of his films is concerned. Out of six films he has done, four of them have been failures in the domestic market. But this hasn’t impacted his hold at ticket windows, as his track record in the last ten theatrical releases (in a main role) has been good, with six successful films. Keep reading to know more!

Talking about the post-COVID era, Ajay has come up with six theatrical releases. Unfortunately, four of these films tanked at the Indian box office. Runway 34 was declared flop during its theatrical run. His Thank God, too, was a theatrical flop. Even his Bholaa and recently released, Maidaan, were declared losing and flop, respectively, as per Koimoi’s box office parameters.

Interestingly, in the last ten theatrical releases, Ajay Devgn has tasted failure only in the post-COVID era. Except for the aforementioned failures, all other releases have emerged as winners in the domestic market. In these ten releases, there’s also the highest net grosser of Ajay in the form of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which did a business of 279.50 crores at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the box office collection of Ajay Devgn‘s last 10 films, along with their verdicts (in the order of newest to oldest):

Maidaan – 54 crores (flop)

Shaitaan – 150 crores (hit)

Bholaa – 90 crores (losing)

Drishyam 2 – 241 crores (super-hit)

Thank God – 30.75 crores (flop)

Runway 34 – 32 crores (flop)

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 279.50 crores (hit)

De De Pyaar De – 102.40 crores (plus)

Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crores (plus)

Raid – 101.54 crores (hit)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Turbo Box Office Collection Worldwide (After 9 Days): Mammootty Delivers Third-Highest Grossing Film Of His Entire Career – Destroys 3 Major Records!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News