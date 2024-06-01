Recently, Gangs Of Godavari was in the news for all the wrong reasons. During the pre-release event, Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s shocking behavior stormed all the headlines. Now, as the film is out in theatres, it is grabbing the limelight due to positive reasons. Released yesterday, the film is off to its worldwide box office journey on a good note. Keep reading to learn how much the film earned on day 1!

Reception of the film

Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, the Tollywood action drama was released in theatres yesterday. So far, the film has received mixed reviews from critics, and even amongst audiences, the word-of-mouth is mixed. So, after the opening weekend, the Vishwak Sen starrer might suffer during the weekdays, and the overall potential of its theatrical is expected to be affected.

Gangs Of Godavari at the worldwide box office

Gangs Of Godavari marked a good start at the box office. In India, the film raked in an estimated collection of 5.30 crores net. Including taxes, it equals a gross collection of 6.25 crores. The Tollywood actioner earned an estimated collection of 1.50 crores gross in the overseas market. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the estimated worldwide collection stands at 7.75 crores gross.

It’s now some sort of a start, and from here, the film needs to pull off healthy growth today and tomorrow. It’ll be interesting to see how it performs during the opening weekend.

More about Gangs Of Godavari

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, Gangs Of Godavari also stars Neha Shetty, Anjali, Nassar, P. Sai Kumar, and Hyper Aadi in key roles. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

