Bhaiyya Ji Box Office Collection Day 8: Manoj Bajpayee's Film Fares Well On 2nd Friday

On its second Friday, Bhaiyya Ji registered fair collections at the box office. There was Cinema Lovers Day announced as well but that catered primarily to multiplexes. Since Bhaiyaaji is a single-screen movie, the ticket rates are comparatively much lower right from the beginning anyway.

As a result, there was no real benefit that came the film’s way. As a result, what the film saw was normal trending rather than any upheaval of sorts.Collections on the second Friday came to 55 lakhs and considering the fact that there are other new releases too that hit the screens (though again, mainly for the multiplexes audience), the collections are fair.

On Thursday, Bhaiyya Ji had collected 65 lakhs, so numbers closer to that or even better, around 75 lakhs, would have been a better proposition. However, thankfully the film didn’t fall much either so that’s some relief as well. In fact there is chance that it will grow today since normal trending would come into picture.

The Manoj Bajpayee starrer has now reached 9.58 crores and today it will go past the 10 crores mark for sure. Had that been the first week total actually then it would have been even better as that would have given the film a chance to get into that 18-20 crores lifetime. However now for that to happen, all eyes are on growth today and tomorrow. If the film manages to cross 1 crore today then one can expect a decent lifetime haul.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

