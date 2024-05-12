Manoj Bajpayee and Hansal Mehta had a fallout in 2000 after the release of their film ‘Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar’. At that time, Manoj’s anger took control of him, and he lashed at Mehta. After the film’s release, the protestors also humiliated Hansal and smeared his face with ink. Manoj has expressed how bad he felt for the director and has opened up on their fallout.

In a new interview, The Family Man star has revealed that when Hansal Mehta was assaulted by the protestors, who smeared ink on his face. Due to the incident, Manoj cried in his bathroom. Manoj Bajpayee also shared how his anger was why his equation was ruined with Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma.

Manoj Bajpayee on His Equation With Hansal Mehta & Others

About his clash with Hansal Mehta during the ‘Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar’ controversy, Manoj Bajpayee said, “It was a difficult time for all of us. My career was slipping away from me, a career which I got after a lot of hard work. Many other unwanted people got into the project, some because of me, some because of Hansal. Things weren’t right after that. Yes, you feel bad, but I’m not the sort of person who lets arguments affect him. But I felt bad that Hansal had to go through that whole protest.”

“He doesn’t know this, but when that happened, I went into my bathroom and cried. How could this happen to someone like him? His mother used to give me food whenever we would meet, because she thought that I must’ve not eaten. Only a mother can think like that,” Manoj Bajpayee told Siddharth Kannan.

The Silence 2 actor added that he has deep respect for Hansal Mehta, Anurag Kashyap, and Ram Gopal Varma and wishes he could’ve handled things differently back then.

On the work front, Manoj will next be seen in Bhaiyya Ji. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is slated to release on May 24, 2024.

