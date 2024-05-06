Prime Video gears up for another thrilling season of their hit original series, The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee. The maverick duo Raj & DK, under their D2R Films banner, have commenced filming for season 3. This news will surely excite fans who have been eagerly awaiting the return of Srikant Tiwari since the explosive season 2 finale.

The Family Man quickly gained a global following for its unique blend of action, espionage, and family drama. The series centres around Srikant Tiwari, an unassuming man with a secret life.

A Look Back: Seasons 1 & 2

Before diving into The Family Man Season 3, let’s revisit the gripping journey of Srikant Tiwari in the first two seasons.

Season 1 introduces us to Srikant, a seemingly ordinary middle-class man juggling family life with his high-pressure job as a secret agent for T.A.S.C. (Threat Analysis Unit, Special Cell). The season unfolds as Srikant tackles a dangerous terrorist plot while facing personal struggles, including his daughter’s rebellious behaviour and a strained relationship with his wife.

Season 2 throws Srikant into a complex web of threats. He confronts a new enemy while dealing with the fallout from his past missions. The season ends on a tense cliffhanger, leaving viewers desperate for answers and resolution.

Season 3: A New Threat Emerges

Season 3 will see Manoj Bajpayee reprise his iconic role of Srikant Tiwari. We’ll find him once again juggling the demands of his high-pressure job as a secret agent for a top national security agency with the everyday challenges of his family life. This season, Srikant must navigate a looming threat while desperately working to mend his strained relationship with his wife – Suchitra, played by Priyamani.

What Lies Ahead for Srikant?

While plot details for season 3 are under wraps, fans can expect the same level of high-octane action and thought-provoking storytelling that made the first two seasons so successful. The creators, Raj & DK, alongside writer Suman Kumar, are back at the helm, promising a thrilling return for Srikant Tiwari.

Many beloved characters, including JK Talpade, Dhriti Tiwari, and Atharv Tiwari, will return. New cast members will also join the show, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

While a release date hasn’t been announced yet, season 3 will be available on Prime Video. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated return!

