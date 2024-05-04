Many movies were released in 2023, and not all of them are yet available on streaming platforms. One such movie is 8 AM Metro, a Hindi drama starring Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher in the leading roles. The film was released in theatres on May 19, 2023, and received mainly positive reviews.

After a year of its theatrical release, the Gulshan and Saiyami starrer will soon be available to stream online. So, if you are wondering what the film is about, where to watch it and more about the cast and crew, we have it all mentioned below.

8 Am Metro Cast and Crew

The film stars Gulshan Devaiah as Preetam and Saiyami Kher as Iravati. Raj Rachakonda wrote and directed the movie based on Malladi Venkata Krishna Murthy’s Telugu novel Andamina Jeevitam. Sunny Kurapati worked as the cinematographer, and Anil Aalayam edited it. Mark K Robin composed the film’s music.

8 AM Metro Plot/Synopsis

The story is set in Hyderabad, where two strangers, Preetam and Iravati, cross paths on a metro. Both of them are married, but the more they keep meeting each other, the more their bond grows. So, is it love or just friendship between them? We find out what is happening in their minds and how they define their growing closeness.

8 Am Metro Filming and More

The Gulshan and Saiyami starrer was primarily shot in Hyderabad. Gulzar also wrote several poems for the film.

Is There a Trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for the movie.

Check out the 8 Am Metro Trailer Below –

When and Where to Watch 8 Am Metro Online?

Today, Gulshan Devaiah took to his social media pages to announce the film’s OTT release date. The film will release on Zee 5 streaming platform on May 10, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah78)

The Guns & Gulaabs actor captioned his post, “Yeh kahaani hai doh anjaan logon ki jo rojmarra ke safar mein bann gaye pakke dost!”

