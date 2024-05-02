May 2024 OTT Releases (Movies): Timothee Chalamet's Wonka To Kapil Sharma's Zwigato - When & Where To Watch Films Releasing This Month!

The month of May seems to be a little dry when it comes to films ready to release on the OTT platform. Still, we have you covered with a bunch of films that might entertain you nevertheless. From comedy to drama and action to horror, every genre is available on the May 2024 OTT release list.

Last month, it was Amar Singh Chamkila and Laapata Ladies, which kept people entertained. This month, the superstar releases will rule OTT platforms. However, it would be interesting to see who wins the viewership game.

For May 2024 OTT releases, two Kapil Sharma films are lined up apart from his show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Apart from him, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Timothee Chalamet, and other superstars are ready to arrive on your digital screens.

Here is a streaming guide for May 2024 OTT releases. Check out when and where to watch them.

1. Shaitaan

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Genre: Horror, Supernatural Thriller

Starcast: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala

Director: Vikas Bahl

Where To Watch: Netflix

When To Watch: May 3 Onwards

What Is It About?

It is a timeless tale of the battle between good and evil, with a family embodying the forces of righteousness while a man symbolizes malevolence.

2. The Idea Of You

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Starcast: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin

Director: Michael Showalter

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

When To Watch: May 2 Onwards

What Is It About?

Solene, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.

3. Zwigato

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Genre: Drama

Starcast: Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami

Director: Nandita Das

Where To Watch: Netflix

When To Watch: May 3 or May 10 Onwards

What Is It About?

A man works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also excitement of a newfound independence.

4. Wonka

IMDb Rating: 7

Genre: Musical Fantasy Comedy

Starcast: Timothee Chalamet, Gustave Die, Murray McArthur & Others

Director: Paul King

Where To Watch: Jio Cinema

When To Watch: May 3 Onwards

What Is It About?

With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers.

5. Yodha

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Genre: Action

Starcast: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani

Director: Sagar Amre and Pushkar Ojha

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

When To Watch: May 15 Onwards

What Is It About?

After terrorists hijack a passenger plane, an off-duty soldier aboard devises a strategy to defeat the hijackers and ensure the passengers’ survival when the engine fails.

6. Madgaon Express

IMDb Rating: 8

Genre: Comedy

Starcast: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary

Director: Kunal Kemmu

Where To Watch: Disney Hotstar

When To Watch: May 17

What Is It About?

The journey of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track

7. Crew

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Genre: Heist Comedy

Starcast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon

Director: Rajesh A Krishnan

Where To Watch: Netflix

When To Watch: TBA

What Is It About?

Follows three hard-working women as their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they end up caught in a web of lies.

