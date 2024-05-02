May 2024 OTT Releases (Movies): Timothee Chalamet's Wonka To Kapil Sharma's Zwigato - When & Where To Watch Films Releasing This Month!

The month of May seems to be a little dry when it comes to films ready to release on the OTT platform. Still, we have you covered with a bunch of films that might entertain you nevertheless. From comedy to drama and action to horror, every genre is available on the May 2024 OTT release list.
Last month, it was Amar Singh Chamkila and Laapata Ladies, which kept people entertained. This month, the superstar releases will rule OTT platforms. However, it would be interesting to see who wins the viewership game.
For May 2024 OTT releases, two Kapil Sharma films are lined up apart from his show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Apart from him, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Timothee Chalamet, and other superstars are ready to arrive on your digital screens.
Here is a streaming guide for May 2024 OTT releases. Check out when and where to watch them.
1. Shaitaan
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Genre: Horror, Supernatural Thriller
- Starcast: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala
- Director: Vikas Bahl
- Where To Watch: Netflix
- When To Watch: May 3 Onwards
What Is It About?
It is a timeless tale of the battle between good and evil, with a family embodying the forces of righteousness while a man symbolizes malevolence.
2. The Idea Of You
- IMDb Rating: 6.1
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Starcast: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin
- Director: Michael Showalter
- Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
- When To Watch: May 2 Onwards
What Is It About?
Solene, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.
3. Zwigato
- IMDb Rating: 6.8
- Genre: Drama
- Starcast: Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami
- Director: Nandita Das
- Where To Watch: Netflix
- When To Watch: May 3 or May 10 Onwards
What Is It About?
A man works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also excitement of a newfound independence.
4. Wonka
- IMDb Rating: 7
- Genre: Musical Fantasy Comedy
- Starcast: Timothee Chalamet, Gustave Die, Murray McArthur & Others
- Director: Paul King
- Where To Watch: Jio Cinema
- When To Watch: May 3 Onwards
What Is It About?
With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers.
5. Yodha
- IMDb Rating: 6.1
- Genre: Action
- Starcast: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani
- Director: Sagar Amre and Pushkar Ojha
- Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
- When To Watch: May 15 Onwards
What Is It About?
After terrorists hijack a passenger plane, an off-duty soldier aboard devises a strategy to defeat the hijackers and ensure the passengers’ survival when the engine fails.
6. Madgaon Express
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Genre: Comedy
- Starcast: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary
- Director: Kunal Kemmu
- Where To Watch: Disney Hotstar
- When To Watch: May 17
What Is It About?
The journey of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track
7. Crew
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Genre: Heist Comedy
- Starcast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon
- Director: Rajesh A Krishnan
- Where To Watch: Netflix
- When To Watch: TBA
What Is It About?
Follows three hard-working women as their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they end up caught in a web of lies.
