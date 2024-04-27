Everything You Need To Know About 'Malayalee From India'

In December of 2023 makers of ‘Malayalee From India’ dropped a promo video that hooked movie buffs with its gripping content. As per the IMDB synopsis, the plot follows the journey of Aalparambil Gopi, a young man without a job, who feels compelled to set off on an unplanned adventure far from home. This impromptu excursion ends up reshaping the very course of his life in a profound way.

Cast and crew ‘Malayalee From India’

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, with Sharis Mohammed penning the script for the film. Starring Nivin Pauly, Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Manju Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko and Salim Kumar. ‘Malayalee From India’ is produced by Nivin Pauly’s Pauly Jr Pictures and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. Sudeep Elamon captures the visuals as the cinematographer, while Sreejith Sarang takes charge of editing. The music for the movie is crafted by Jakes Bejoy.

Trailer of ‘Malayalee From India’

Currently, there’s no trailer out yet, but a promo video and some songs have been released. In the promo, Nivin and Dijo Jose Antony portray exaggerated versions of themselves. Dijo persuades Nivin to join ‘Malayalee From India,’ showcasing Dijo’s exaggerated claims about the film juxtaposed with real scenes. While Nivin targets a pan-Indian audience, Dijo prefers a hyper-local approach.

Promo:



The age gap between romantic leads in Indian films, particularly those with male superstars, is a longstanding issue often overlooked by the industry. However, this disparity is highlighted in the song “Krishna.” Sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Jakes Bejoy, the song features a conversation between Aalparambil Gopi (Nivin) and Krishna (Anaswara), where Krishna pleads with Gopi to leave her alone due to their age gap. Despite her warnings, Gopi becomes a stalker, supported by his friend Malghosh (Dhyan Sreenivasan), showcasing the absurdity of such relationships in films.

Krishna song:



World malayalee anthem:



Release date of ‘Malayalee From India’

“Malayalee From India” is expected to be Nivin Pauly‘s grand comeback. After a streak of films that left audiences and critics divided, this one’s expected to be a game-changer. The buzz is real, especially after Nivin’s stellar cameo in “Varshangalkku Shesham” alongside Dhyan Sreenivasan. With the dynamic duo back together, this time as buddies, anticipation is sky-high. Catch it in theaters starting May 1, 2024.

Must Read: Watch Video: Jr. NTR Gets Angry & Shouts At Paparazzi While Shooting War 2; Here’s Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News