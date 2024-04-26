Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is enjoying massive pre-release buzz, and some crazy predictions have already started doing rounds. The box office blast is predicted to be much bigger than what we saw during Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, and RRR. So, it’s obvious that the film is receiving some mind-numbing deals, and the latest one is about satellite rights. Keep reading to know more!

Even before Pushpa happened, Allu was a popular face on Indian television, with his Hindi dubbed films enjoying impressive traction among viewers. After the super success of Pushpa, the popularity of the superstar has gone to the next level, and considering such a craze among the masses, the buyers are offering some record-breaking deals to acquire the rights of the upcoming sequel.

Now, as per the report in Pinkvilla, Jayantilal Gada has bagged satellite rights of Pushpa 2 for all languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. A source close to the development said, “Jayantilal Gada is a leading player in the satellite market and has done a blanket language deal with Mythri for Pushpa 2. He will now re-sell the rights to satellite players based on the bids received. The film is extremely hot in the market, and there is a big demand from the TV players to acquire the showcasing rights of the Allu Arjun film for their platform.”

It is further learned that despite the not-so-good situation in the TV world, Pushpa 2 has managed to secure a jaw-dropping deal. “Allu Arjun films tend to do well on TV, and the prices offered are at record levels in the new world. The satellite partners for all languages will be locked in the next 30 days,” the source quoted.

While the exact number is not known, it is said that Pushpa 2’s satellite rights have been locked at around 80 crores, which is a record-breaking deal.

Meanwhile, the Sukumar directorial is scheduled to release on 15th August 2024.

