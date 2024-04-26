Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making moves, and they are stunning. Artists and actors repeating their outfits are not uncommon, but repurposing wedding outfits is a new lane altogether.

Samantha has once again made headlines for re-wearing her wedding dress. She repurposed her wedding gown from white to black, and it is stunning. This is also the first time that Prabhu has worn her wedding gown since her divorce.

Making a bold and power-packed red carpet appearance in Mumbai last night by one of India’s most loved and followed pan-Indian actors – Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha received a special Leaders of Change (Female) award at an awards show celebrating the power of sustainability. Hosted last night, the event commemorated those from many walks of life who stand true to the promise and belief of a sustainable society.

She looked stunning in a creation by Kresha Bajaj. It’s interesting to note that Samantha’s wedding gown, which was created by Bajaj herself, was recreated in this ensemble. Samantha’s vision transformed the gown from a stunning wedding day outfit to a sultry, body-con dress.

Samantha has completely changed her lifestyle in the past year due to health concerns. She has put forth a lot of effort and still does to ensure she lives a balanced, sustainable lifestyle. While the conversation about the dress leans toward her former relationship, the discussion centers around her sustainability choices.

Samantha discusses her sustainable fashion choices and their significance, “Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more. We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions. It can hold varied meanings and purposes, exemplifying the essence of sustainability: understanding the value of our possessions and our ideas beyond their conventional definitions.”

Samantha’s next project is the much-anticipated spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, which she will star opposite Varun Dhawan. Additionally, she recently invested in a fantastic, clean-eating, and conscious-living company. Along with lifestyle and wellness expert Alkesh Sharotri, Samantha has accomplished the extraordinary task of promoting health and wellness through her podcast, Take 20.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam and Kushi, and both movies were released in 2023.

