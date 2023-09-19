Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest names in the South Film Industry, slowly becoming a global name with her achievements and work. She already made her OTT debut with The Family Man 2 and will be next seen in the Citadel Hindi remake opposite Varun Dhawan. On to the series of new events, she has archived one of her wedding pictures with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya that says ‘My everything’, and netizens are now suspecting if the ex-couple is back together. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sam and Naga announced their separation in 2021, and ever since then, there have been rumours of the possible reason behind an alleged third-party involvement in their marriage. However, they’ve kept silent and not entertained the false rumours.

Now, the Reddit page ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ took to the platform and shared a screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s unarchived wedding picture with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The photo’s caption reads, “Samantha has slowly been unarchiving all her posts with Naga Chaitanya. Are the back together? Is Shobita out of the picture?”

Take a look at the post below:

Reacting to the Reddit post, a user commented, “I feel bad for Sam. She was so young when she debuted. She started dating Chay soon after they met and she was with him for so long. Even in their wedding you can see how happy and excited she was. She deserves so much better. I hope she doesn’t get back to that toxic family”

Another user wrote, “She’s so so out of his league it’s not even funny.”

A third commented, “I think she’s finally fully accepted it and has moved past it. Unarchiving doesn’t necessarily mean they’re back together. I think this is her acknowledging her past and accepting the reality”

What do you think about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s unarchiving of her wedding pictures with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya? Tell us in the comments below.

