Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is one of the most prominent actors in the Telugu cinema. He has showcased versatility and dedication to his craft to become one of the leading actors in the South film industry. Apart from being in the news for his film choices, the popular young actor has always garnered a lot of limelight for his relationship.

The Ye Maaya Chesave actor found love in the talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and in 2017, they exchanged vows. However, their union was short-lived, and they chose to part ways, finalizing their divorce in 2021. The announcement of their separation sent shockwaves across the nation, as they had been regarded as a formidable couple within the Telugu film industry.

Shortly after their separation, Naga Chaitanya’s name became linked with the popular actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Speculation about their closeness ran rampant, with many fans speculating that they might be in a romantic relationship. However, neither Naga nor Sobhita officially confirmed any such connection.

Now, there are swirling rumours suggesting that Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya’s father, might be considering a second marriage for his son. According to reports from News 18, there is speculation about Nagarjuna actively exploring potential marriage prospects for his son. It’s been mentioned that the prospective bride hails from a business background and has no ties to the entertainment industry. However, it’s important to note that the family has yet to provide any official confirmation regarding these speculations.

The rumoured relationship between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala gained significant attention, particularly because they were frequently seen vacationing together. There were even reports that he had brought her to his newly constructed house and introduced her to his parents. However, both individuals consistently dismissed these claims as mere rumours and maintained that they were good friends.

In terms of their professional endeavours, Naga Chaitanya’s most recent appearance was in the action thriller “Custody,” directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film featured a stellar cast including Krithi Shetty, Aravind Swamy, Priyamani, and R Sarathkumar. Currently, Chaitanya is actively involved in the shooting of a Telugu web series titled “Dootha.”

