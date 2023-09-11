Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan hit screens less than a week ago and is already making and breaking box office records. The film – also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and more, has reportedly raked in around $64.10 million globally in just four days. While fans flock to theatres to catch this actioner, ‘The Family Man’ actress opened up about the special treatment she got from SRK for being his ‘dance teacher.’

During a recent interaction, the actress got candid about shooting ‘Zinda Banda’ with SRK and how he made sure she danced beside him in the song and not behind. Read on to know all the actress had to say.

While on Connect FM Canada (via Indian Express), Priyamani recalled her rehearsing for the first set of choreography and how she was made to stand behind Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Zinda Banda’ Recalling the ‘Jawan’ star telling choreographer Shobi Master and director Atlee that she should be next to him – after finding her position behind his, ‘The Family Man’ actress said, “He said (to me), ‘What are you doing behind me?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, sir. They’ve placed me behind you. This is what they said.’”

Priyamani continued, “He said, ‘No,’ and took my hand, caught my shoulder and made me stand next to him. He told Shobi master and Atlee sir that, ‘I want this girl to stand next to me. I don’t care what the choreography is. I don’t get anything. She is my dance teacher right from Chennai Express. I don’t care even if I go wrong. I’m going to look at her only and we’re going to do so.’”

The ‘Paruthiveeran’ actress added, “So every step he used to ask me, ‘Tell me how you do.’ I said, ‘Sir, the hand is like this, the leg is like that and we have to just move this way. If you actually notice in the song, Sanya Malhotra is on his right and I’m on his left. So, he always wanted us to be next to him.”

In case you haven’t watched Jawan’s Zinda Banda yet, check out the song here:

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s gentlemanly gesture towards Priyamani in this Jawan song? Let us know in the comments.

