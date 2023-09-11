Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is unstoppable and is turning out to be a bigger affair than his own Pathaan, which released earlier this year. After smashing the opening day record, the action entertainer has pulled off an unprecedented response over its 4-day extended weekend at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others, the film has received a thumbs up from the ticket-buying audience and everyone is lauding the way Shah Rukh Khan has been presented by director Atlee. Both the mass audience and class audience are enjoying this commercial potboiler, the result of which is being witnessed in the box office number game.

As per Comscore, Jawan has recorded a bumper extended opening weekend at the worldwide box office. It has raked in an estimated collection of $64.10 million in the first 4 days. With this, it has grabbed the second position on the global chart for this weekend. The Nun 2 is at the top with $85.30 million.

Jawan is really rocking the box office globally and Shah Rukh Khan continues to make India proud as even his Pathaan was among the top earners in the global chart with its thunderous collection.

Meanwhile, here, at the Indian box office, the film has recorded the fourth biggest Sunday in the history of Indian cinema by raking in over 80 crores+ net. RRR is at the top with 102.3 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

