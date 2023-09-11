It’s the final countdown. Gadar is now less than 10 crores away from the lifetime total of Pathaan [Hindi]. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer had scored 524.50 crores whereas the Sunny Deol film has now reached 515.03 crore*. There are 10 crores more that need to be collected though the interesting part is that instead of fighting it out with Pathaan, Gadar 2 would in fact be chasing Jawan.

How exactly? Well, the pace that The latest Shah Rukh Khan starrer has picked means an entry into the 300 Crore Club for just the Hindi version itself would take place in just a couple of days and by the close of the second weekend, it could well enter the 400 Crore Club.

Then the journey towards the 500 Crore Club will begin for the Atlee film whereas the Anil Sharma directed action drama too would be chipping in with some numbers at the limited screens where it is playing.

All of this means that while it would be collecting in lakhs, Jawan would be taking huge leaps ahead in crores. Hence, it won’t be surprising that before Gadar 2 reaches 524.50 crores, Jawan would already have reached there.

For the sake of all associated with Gadar 2, one just hopes that it indeed crosses Pathaan [Hindi] eventually and that too before Jawan catches up with it. It may be a short-lived stint for Gadar 2 to be the highest grossing film ever but then at least it would wear the well deserved crown for some time before handing it over to Jawan.

