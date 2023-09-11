Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has stormed the box office and has now turned into a hurricane, which is engulfing all pre-existing records. For Bollywood, the biggie has already established new opening day, weekend and highest single-day records. Now, it is learnt that Sunday has turned out to be the 4th biggest in the history of Indian cinema. Keep reading to know more!

The latest action entertainer marked the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh and director Atlee. This combo has received a big thumbs-up from the audience and many are giving it a second or third watch as they can’t get enough of this masala flick. The result could be clearly seen as some unimaginable numbers are flowing in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jawan has scored a staggering 80 crore+ on its first Sunday, making it the highest Sunday and single day for Bollywood/Hindi films. Including all Indian film industries, this Shah Rukh Khan starrer has scored the 4th biggest Sunday in the history of Indian cinema at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! The list is topped by SS Rajamouli’s RRR with a score of 102.3 crores.

The second spot is also held by SS Rajamouli‘s film as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion sits there with 93 crores. KGF Chapter 2 holds the third position on the list with 91.75 crores. And then comes Jawan, with a score of 80 crore+, making it the 4th biggest Sunday in India.

Take a look at the top 4 Sundays at the Indian box office (inclusive of all languages):

RRR (2022) – 102.3 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – 93 crores KGF Chapter 2 (2022) – 91.75 crores Jawan (2023) – 80+ crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Nun 2 Box Office: With $31.3 Million In The Opening Weekend, Taissa Farmiga’s Film Could Dethrone The Equalizer 3 From The Top Spot In North American Markets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News