While many expected Pathaan to be the biggest blockbuster of Shah Rukh Khan, he’s here to prove otherwise. It looks like with every new film, the superstar is going to set new achievements at the box office. Jawan has already accumulated 206.06 crores in its first three days. Day 4, i.e. Sunday, has been filled with dhamaal and below are the early trends that will leave you stunned!

Surprisingly, there are two other films at the ticket windows – OMG 2 and Gadar 2, but there’s barely been any competition. The Gadar sequel is still fetching numbers, but the Atlee directorial is putting on a god-level performance and is not breaking but creating new records at the Indian box office.

After the blockbuster 3-day collection, Sunday was always going to be huge as Jawan is riding high on positive audience feedback. Yes, there was a hurdle in the form of the India vs Pakistan cricket match, but that has hardly made any impact. Packing the blockbuster punch on day 4, the biggie is heading for an unbelievable 80-82 crores (all languages). Yes, you read that right! Sunday has set the bar high and the film has recorded the first ever 80 crore day for Bollywood.

Speaking of the Hindi version alone, Jawan is heading for 70-72 crores on Sunday, thus marking the first ever 70 crore day in the history of Hindi films. Tamil and Telugu versions are adding 10 crores more today. The total collection of the film now goes up to 286.06-288.06 crores (all languages) and 250.45-252.45 crores (Hindi) at the Indian box office. Speechless! These are some unprecedented feats that upcoming Hindi/Bollywood films will have to work hard to achieve because not everyone can spread cheer like Shah Rukh Khan!

While the weekend has been a full-on dhamaka, Monday is set to witness the 300 crore club entry of this monstrous entertainer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

