Shah Rukh Khan has scored his ninth century at the box office, and that too in style. Just like his last release Pathaan which had achieved this feat in mere two days, even Jawan has reached there in real quick time. To think of it, there was a gap of six years between his last two centuries as Raees had released in 2017 and then there was a flurry of flop before Pathaan happened earlier this year.

Now in a matter of just seven months, the superstar has yet another big one under his belt and to think of it, the game has just begun.

To in fact celebrate the film’s 100 crores run is plain rudimentary as this is just a drop in the ocean with much bigger records set to be surpassed. Jawan is in fact set to top even Pathaan in its lifetime run and emerge as his biggest ever. The appreciation so far indicates that the Atlee directed film could well open a 600 Crore Club for Bollywood films, though one would wait for the second weekend to put a stone on this.

Till then, let’s have a look at the lifetime run of Shah Rukh Khan’s nine centuries so far:

Jawan (Hindi) – 113 crores* (2 days) Pathaan (Hindi) – 524.50 crores Chennai Express – 227 crores Happy New Year – 205 crores Dilwale – 148 crores Raees – 137.51 crores Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 122 crores Ra. One – 115 crores Don 2 – 107 crores

Today, the film will go past Dilwale lifetime and by tomorrow, even Chennai Express and Happy New Year will be history. Post that Shah Rukh Khan would be pretty much competing with himself and the chase will begin towards a faster 300 crores, 400 crores and 500 crores run when compared to Pathaan.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

