History has been created. Gadar 2 has now surpassed the entire lifetime collections of Baahubali: The Conclusion [Hindi] under 30 days. The SS Rajamouli directed film had netted 511 crores in its lifetime run and now Anil Sharma directed period action drama has accumulated as much too, hence emerging as the second highest grossing Hindi film ever. The film brought in 1 crore more on Friday and that too while playing on a very restricted count of screens and shows. The footfalls are good though for the film and on Friday evening it saw very good occupancy.

What’s remarkable is that the film Gadar 2 managed to achieve this feat when OMG 2 clashed with it and ended up netting 150 crores. Then Dream Girl 2 also came and is about to enter 100 Crore Club soon. This isn’t all as there is Jawan which has arrived like a monster and slowed down the pace for it considerably. Still, for the film to not just cross 500 crores mark but also chase bigger records is simply tremendous.

Next in line is all-time record of 524.50 crores that was scored by Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. It would be difficult to chase that down now, considering Jawan is doing blockbuster business and audience attention has been diverted. If the film jumps to 2 crores each today and tomorrow, then it could still aim to chase down the score since the gap would be less than 10 crores. That said, even if Gadar 2 does manage to reach the No. 1 spot, it would be short-lived since Jawan would chase it down eventually and emerge as the highest-grossing film ever by September end.

