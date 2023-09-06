Good days are back for Bollywood after struggling a lot in the initial post-pandemic era! Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 has turned out to be another winner of 2023 by hitting a century at the worldwide box office, becoming the 12th Bollywood film to do so. It has maintained the winning momentum for the industry before Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan arrives. Keep reading to know more!

Riding high on the sequel factor and fun quotient, the Dream Girl sequel has emerged as a winner. It’s a much-needed comeback for Ayushmann, known for being one of the most bankable stars in the pre-Covid period. After back-to-back debacles, the actor is back on track with a 100 crore worldwide grosser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest update, Dream Girl 2 has earned 91.41 crores* net so far at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals to 107.86 crores* gross. In overseas, the film has earned around 15 crores gross, taking the worldwide total to 122.86 crores* gross. It has now become the 12th 100 crore grosser for Bollywood in 2023.

Take a look at Bollywood’s 100 crores grossers at the worldwide box office:

Pathaan – 1060.43 crores gross Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 221.28 crores gross Bholaa – 124 crores gross Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 185.50 crores gross The Kerala Story – 293.25 crores gross Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 112 crores gross Adipurush – 228.46 crores gross SatyaPrem Ki Katha – 119.81 crores gross Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 341.70 crores gross OMG 2 – 210.56 crores gross Gadar 2 – 660.28 crores gross Dream Girl 2 – 122.86 crores* gross

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office content!

Must Read: Jawan Unmatchable Buzz! Shah Rukh Khan To Match Thalapathy Vijay’s Historic Craze In Tamil Nadu Getting 400+ Screens To Get The First Ever Double Digit Opening For Bollywood?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News