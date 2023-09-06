Gadar 2 Box Office Day 26: Keeps Collecting, All Eyes On How It Does Post Jawan Release

Gadar 2 is still collecting, though the numbers have now got into the 2 crores zone. Somehow one was so used to seeing it maintaining such good holds from Friday to the weekdays that the expectations were that the numbers would stay over the 3 crores mark at least on Monday and Tuesday. Hence, a drop of close to 50% on Monday was surprising, and now the film is following the normal trajectory.

On Tuesday, the film brought in 2.50 crores* more and today, it should stay over the 2 crores mark as well. Tomorrow, there will be a sharp decline due to the massive release of Jawan, which is arriving huge on multiplexes as well as single screens. However, it’s good that there was a month-long gap between Gadar 2 and Jawan as that has given the former ample time to cross the 500 crores mark and now the latter to start its journey towards the 500 crore club. This is a win-win situation indeed for Bollywood.

The Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma film has now reached 506.17 crores*, and today it will cross 508 crores. Then, it would be over the weekend that the film will cross Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) lifetime of 511 crores to emerge as the second highest Hindi grosser ever after Pathaan (524.50 crores). In fact, the feat could well be achieved on Saturday itself if at least 2 crores come on that day.

All time mega blockbuster!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

